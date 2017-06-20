Search
    50 and counting

    By William Loeffler on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:14 p.m.
    Father Tony Andrade poses with couples and widows at the 50th Anniversary Celebration at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Community Church. The June 13 mass and luncheon was the 25th such event, which honors members who have been married 50 years or more. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia.1 / 2
    As one of the newest golden anniversary couples, Howard and Pat Kittelson of Newport got to cut the wedding cake during the 50th Anniversary celebration at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Community Church in St. Paul Park. Waiting their turn at the June 13 event were Carolyn and Jim Peiffer. The annual mass and luncheon honored 27 parish couples who had been married 50 years or more. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia.2 / 2

    The Catholic community of St. Thomas Aquinas in St. Paul Park held their annual 50th anniversary celebration June 13.

    The anniversary had its own anniversary, so to speak. This marked the 25th year for the annual mass and luncheon, which honors parish members who have been married 50 years or more.

    Lori Edelyn came from Grand Rapids, Mich., with children Kira, 9, Leland, 12, and Lucas, 11, to celebrate with her parents, Sal and Lorraine Mischke of St. Paul Park. They've been married 58 years.

    "We get to say 'sorry' quite a lot,'" joked Lorraine Mischke, when asked about the secret of an enduring marriage.

    "Patience and forgiveness," her husband said.

    At least 27 couples who were honored for reaching or surpassing the quarter century mark. Widows were also feted.

    Their collective time together totaled 2,775 years, emcee Sue Heuer told the crowd.

    Newly minted golden anniversary couples got to cut a wedding cake before lunch was served. They included Howard and Pat Kittelson of Newport and Jim and Carolyn Peiffer of Cottage Grove.

    The longest married couple in the group, Thomas and Theresa Clark, were recognized for 66 years as man and wife.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-3435
