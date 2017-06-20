50 and counting

Lori Edelyn came from Grand Rapids, Mich., with children Kira, 9, Leland, 12, and Lucas, 11, to celebrate with her parents, Sal and Lorraine Mischke of St. Paul Park. They've been married 58 years.

"We get to say 'sorry' quite a lot,'" joked Lorraine Mischke, when asked about the secret of an enduring marriage.

"Patience and forgiveness," her husband said.

At least 27 couples who were honored for reaching or surpassing the quarter century mark. Widows were also feted.

Their collective time together totaled 2,775 years, emcee Sue Heuer told the crowd.

Newly minted golden anniversary couples got to cut a wedding cake before lunch was served. They included Howard and Pat Kittelson of Newport and Jim and Carolyn Peiffer of Cottage Grove.

The longest married couple in the group, Thomas and Theresa Clark, were recognized for 66 years as man and wife.