I would like to thank William Labovitch for his letter to the editor (“Schoen gets work done, gets results,” Oct. 19). In his letter, he points out the issues that Leilani Holmstadt supports.

Among his list of items he deems necessary to point out, he mentions that Holmstadt supports the American Heritage Girls and that the organization was started by “conservative Christians.” I don’t understand how her support of this organization fits in with the other issues he listed. Also, I am not sure why Labovitch opposes the option the American Heritage Girls club offers Christian families. Nevertheless, I appreciate that he included this fact. By including this comment in his list of issues that he uses to show how different she is from the Democratic candidate, Labovitch is indirectly implying that his political party is opposed to the freedom to have Christian organizations as an option for those who choose. By including this comment, it is possible he may have alienated those who don’t just voted based on a political party but also vote based on their Christian values.

I am one of those “conservative Christians” so this piece of information will certainly guide me as I cast my vote.