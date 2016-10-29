Letter to the editor: Peterson a woman of integrity

This is an unusual election year. We have been saddened at the charges and counter-charges of abuse and unethical behavior at the national level.

We are happy to endorse a local candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives who is an example of honesty, personal integrity and legislative knowledge.

Jen Peterson is a candidate who loves her family and her community and has demonstrated service to our citizens. She serves us as Cottage Grove City Council member, Crossroads Church volunteer and on a number of local committees. She works at Lincoln Center School in South St. Paul. Peterson, a wife, mom, grandmother and aunt, is a woman of integrity and we know we will never be embarrassed by her conduct.

We proudly cast our votes for Peterson for Minnesota House District 54A.

Roger Peterson is a former Cottage Grove mayor. Myra Peterson is a former Washington County commissioner.