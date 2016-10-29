Letter to the editor: Mills a great leader and role model

La Rae Mills is a spectacular teacher and mentor to me. She has been my piano teacher since I was 5 years old. She is very kind and supportive and pushes me to be the best that I can be with everything that I do.

Mills has many amazing qualities and she is a great leader and role model. She really takes the time to listen to me and my interests and then goes out of her way to help me. Whether it is perfecting a technique on the piano, finding me new music or inviting me to play at events, she is always cheerful and encouraging and I know she has my best interest at heart. I believe that Mills will do everything she can to improve and bring success to the city.