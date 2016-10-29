La Rae Mills has been a constant in our family’s life for the past 10 years. We have had the privilege of seeing her business grow over the years. I remember taking my son to his first lesson 10 years ago at her house, to her opening her own studio in 2009 and becoming the successful business it is today. However, this is not just a business to Mills, but it is her passion and Cottage Grove is her home. She continues to serve as a great resource and support system for our family, especially to my oldest son, Hunter. She has been a great contributor to his love of music and has gone above and beyond for him, enlisting and encouraging his involvement in various activities within the community.