I want to respond to claims last week by Republican activist Kellie Eigenheer. She states support for Keith Franke for not taking any large PAC money. However, Eigenheer ran for the House seat twice, in 2004 and 2006, and formerly worked for the Republican House caucus as a legislative aide. That said, Eigenheer has supported legislative candidates who have taken large PAC money including one who ran for this seat in 2010.

Second, I also want to respond to a St. Paul Park writer named Mike Skweres. A few weeks ago, the Republican supporter stated support for current House Speaker Kurt Daudt. In 2011, Daudt co-authored redistricting legislation that would have put St. Paul Park into a heavily Democratic-leaning district based on St. Paul’s east side.

Thus, Daudt essentially believes St. Paul Park and Skweres would be best served by Democratic legislators, according to that 2011 legislation.

Finally, I want to say that Dan Schoen, Don Slaten and Jen Peterson are honorable and hard-working people who are going to put Senate District 54’s constituents first and not just the views of a few activists, so I urge for their election on Nov. 8.

Christina Hollie is Senate District 54 DFL chair