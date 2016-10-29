Dan Lund is showing Newport voters once again that he is neither a man of his word nor does he expect others to be. He ran for council promising to support our local police department and then, once elected, voted to abolish it. Now he has persuaded Mayor Tim Geraghty to back away from the vote that approved the TIF district needed for continued development of the Newport Transit Station area.

Why should anyone ever trust Newport again? Part of responsible government is establishing and maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with other cities, nonprofits and county and state government. The transit station is a joint effort with the county and Geraghty and council members Sumner and Lund, at Lund’s urging, just slapped the county in the face with an unprecedented vote to revisit a previous vote. It has stopped county planning in its tracks while everyone wonders what Newport will do next. Private developers will take notice of this. Why would they take a chance on Newport when other cities keep their word and honor their votes?

Lund is throwing up a smoke screen with the TIF issue. He hopes voters will be distracted from the still-fulminating police issue. Lund also admitted at the Oct. 20 council meeting that he misrepresented his endorsement by the Newport Athletic Association (NAA). He is not endorsed by the NAA, only by one member of the NAA.

Can voters believe anything Lund says?