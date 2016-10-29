Letter to the editor: Pick Lund, Sumner

I am supporting Dan Lund for mayor because he has proven to be an articulate, informed and progressive leader. There is no doubt he will utilize his education, knowledge and experience to lead the city of Newport in a positive direction. Lund will always base his decision on sound information and facts and do what is in the best interest of residents and businesses.

I consider Tracy Rahm to be a friend and colleague. However, in my opinion, Rahm has not demonstrated leadership skills nor has he shown an ability to follow through with the visions and specific goals he may have in mind for the city. I am concerned about his lack of communication with staff. Our mayor must have good verbal communication skills with staff in order to lead our city. It is critical to have this dialogue in order to effectively and efficiently run the city.

Ask yourself: Are the policing efforts being given to the city today better than they were a year ago? Yes. Are the officers better off today than they were a year ago? Yes. Will the city save money by contracting with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office over the next two years? Yes, no doubt.

We are experiencing significant cost savings. Having our own police department would cost the city more money. In bringing back the department, take into consideration the costs of hiring a chief, a sergeant, purchasing squad cars, computers and other equipment. Also, let’s consider the liability Newport would face if, God forbid, an officer was injured on duty. This small city would be responsible for paying their health insurance coverage for a long period of time, potentially costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars. We have mitigated that risk by contracting with the county sheriff’s office.

Your choice is clear. If you want fiscal responsibility and want to continue with the excellent policing services we are receiving from the sheriff’s office at a lower cost than having our own department, then vote for Lund for mayor and Bill Sumner for city council.

Tim Geraghty is not running for re-election as Newport mayor.