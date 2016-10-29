This letter is in support of La Rae Mills, candidate for Cottage Grove City Council. I have known Mills for over 15 years and believe she is an outstanding candidate. Mills and her family are long-time residents of Cottage Grove. During the time I have known her, Mills has always demonstrated a passion for our city, education and helping people.

As owner/operator of A# Music Studios, Mills has established herself as a successful businesswoman in Cottage Grove. All three of my children have learned music at her studio. Mills actively supports the arts in our community not only through her business, but also by donating her time to groups and events, such as the Strawberry Fest talent show.

I encourage you to join me in voting for Mills for Cottage Grove City Council. In addition to her passion for serving people, Mills brings a unique combination of arts education and business experience, both of which are vital to our community.