I am writing in support of La Rae Mills for Cottage Grove City Council. There are certain things I look for in a city councillor, and Mills demonstrates all of them. First and most importantly, I believe a city councillor (and any politician, for that matter) should research all sides of an issue before deciding or voting upon it. Mills does this. She understands the importance of being informed.

The second thing I look for in a city councillor is someone who understands what businesses need, how to attract them to our city and how to keep them here. It is so important for many different reasons to have a thriving business scene in our community, one of which is reducing the burden on taxpayers by having a strong business-supported tax base. As a business owner, Mills definitely understands what businesses need and how to retain them.

Third, I want a city councillor who supports public schools. Mills has chosen to send her daughter to our public schools, so I know she is quite familiar with the needs of students, teachers, families and community members.

Finally, it is important to me that a city councillor supports having a well-rounded community through the arts. Mills is one of the founding members of the Cottage Grove Arts Commission, she organizes the Strawberry Fest talent show every year and her career as a music teacher means she supports the artistic development of our community. For all of these reasons, I support Mills.

Please vote for Mills for Cottage Grove City Council.