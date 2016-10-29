Letter to the editor: Jurgens is an independent leader

Over the years, my friend Tony Jurgens has served our communities well through his extensive volunteer service, and as an independent leader he is the perfect choice to serve all of us at the State Capitol.

Many in Cottage Grove know Jurgens through his volunteer activities including serving on the Washington County Library Board, the Cottage Grove Economic Development Authority and as the chair of the Public Services Commission. Just this April, Jurgens was named Volunteer of the Year by the Cottage Grove mayor and City Council. But his volunteering extends beyond the borders of Cottage Grove, including his involvement at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and Hastings Knights of Columbus.

Jurgens and I share many of the same beliefs — eliminating wasteful spending, providing tax relief for hardworking Minnesotans and providing more jobs for our workforce — which is why I’m proud to wholeheartedly endorse and support him as our next state representative.

As a small businessman, Jurgens understands the value of hard work and responsible budgeting. He’ll fight to lower health care costs for families and eliminate wasteful spending so we can invest in our priorities like safe roads and strong schools. Jurgens will also look for ways to remove government barriers to economic growth and create good paying-jobs in our communities. And he’s been going door-to-door for the past several months, meeting with you and learning what your priorities are so he can better serve you in St. Paul. He’ll be a voice for hard-working Minnesotans.

Jurgens is an independent leader, will work across party lines, and he’ll take a common sense approach to serving us in the Minnesota House. He’s worked hard to make our communities stronger in his volunteer work and I know he’ll work even harder to represent us when he’s elected.

Please join me in voting Jurgens for state representative Nov. 8.

Denny McNamara, R-Hastings, is not running for re-election this year in House District 54B.