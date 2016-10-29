Letter to the editor: Vote for Mills or sing the blues

I am asking for your support in electing La Rae Mills to the Cottage Grove City Council. In working with Mills for the last five years, I have witnessed her continuous volunteer efforts at local fundraisers, musicals, art functions, competitions and more. Her work with the Cottage Grove Arts Commission has been immeasurable and intuitive, helping fill a cultural void often overlooked in many suburbs. She is a true steward of our city.

Mills fosters growth not only with her students but also with her teachers, allowing us to thrive not just independently, but as a group where we are all inspired to perform to the highest of standards and pride. Mills has built a strong community at A# Music Studios and I am positive this will transfer to City Hall naturally. She is a true leader.