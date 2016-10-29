Letter to the editor: Graff passionate and caring for people
This is a letter about why my mom, Kim Graff, is a good candidate for Cottage Grove City Council. First of all, my mom would support an expansion of a designated business district with restaurants, stores and government buildings. Secondly, she is passionate and cares for people as much as a mother cares for a child. Thirdly, she would support expanding and bringing new people and new businesses into our town. My fourth point is that she supports local businesses in our town and she is all for more family or locally owned business. Also, she is on the planning commision and has experience with our local government and would have even more of a voice in our town.
Another reason to vote for Graff for city council is that she lives in Cottage Grove and understands what it’s like to be in the town and what it’s like for others in the town. We live on 70th Street and have experience with problems in our town like the mailboxes being on the other side of the street and have come dangerously close to being hit by a car. My mom spoke up and helped make the road safer.
Roby Graff is 12.