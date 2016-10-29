Letter to the editor: Graff passionate and caring for people

This is a letter about why my mom, Kim Graff, is a good candidate for Cottage Grove City Council. First of all, my mom would support an expansion of a designated business district with restaurants, stores and government buildings. Secondly, she is passionate and cares for people as much as a mother cares for a child. Thirdly, she would support expanding and bringing new people and new businesses into our town. My fourth point is that she supports local businesses in our town and she is all for more family or locally owned business. Also, she is on the planning commision and has experience with our local government and would have even more of a voice in our town.