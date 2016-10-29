The empty chair in the photograph accompanying the Bulletin’s article about Leilani Holmstadt’s failure to appear at the recent League of Women Voters candidate forum and her various claims about the League cannot stand in the face of our 97-year history of working to secure and protect voting rights for all citizens and for our advocacy on behalf of women, men and children on policy issues related to health care, education, clean air and water, campaign finance reform and other challenges Minnesota faces.

Holmstadt failed to mention the thousands of new citizens League registers to vote at naturalization ceremonies. League members are there to share the joy and enthusiasm Minnesota’s newest voters feel on the day they attain citizenship and the right to vote.

If Holmstadt had attended any recent League of Women Voters community forums on topics ranging from sex trafficking, preventing gun violence, community policing to protecting the Mississippi River, she would have learned that League brings together diverse points of view and conducts a civil discussion where all voices are heard and respected.

The League’s position on various issues can be found in our Program for Action on the lwvmn.org website. The League’s positions are arrived at after research, study, thoughtful discussions and consensus. Many of our positions predate current election topics by decades. The website spells out the League’s position on a broad range of topics.

The League of Women Voters Minnesota is a 501(c)3 nonprofit nonpartisan organization. The League does not endorse candidates for office or political parties. Membership is open to all regardless of gender, citizenship or political point of view.

Had Holmstadt attended the candidate forum, she could have participated in a thoughtful discussion of topics the voters care most about. Her empty chair will be seen by all those who view the video on your community access television station. Voters are turning out for League candidate forums in unprecedented numbers because they want access to candidates and to know that the candidates will hear their concerns and represent their interests. Her decision not to participate short-changed Senate District 54 voters.

Kalil is president of League of Women Voters Minnesota