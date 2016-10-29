I want to first thank the citizens of Cottage Grove for trusting me to be your mayor over the last eight years. The fact that I am running unopposed this election is humbling. You’ve put your trust in my abilities to be your mayor for the next four years, and I promise I take your trust to lead our city very seriously. I want to continue to build on what we have accomplished over the last eight years. We’ve made great strides in bringing more commercial businesses to town, creating thousands of new jobs by expanding our business park and creating additional housing opportunities, including senior housing, to keep those who want to stay in Cottage Grove here at home.

My personal goals for the next four years mirror a lot of what the goals of our current City Council and staff have set forth as a target to be the best in each area. I want to share with you what I plan to do in the next four years:

1. I want to redevelop the former City Hall/Public Safety building into a new library and YMCA. I want to finally make this dream become a reality. We will partner with the county’s goal to build a new library and create a beautiful community gathering place in Cottage Grove.

2. Finishing the redevelopment of vacant spaces along the Gateway North Business District, which covers 80th Street on both sides of Highway 61.

3. Begin the construction of a new commercial area called the Shoppes at Cottage View. I would like to see our version of a “downtown area” being developed in this commercial area.

4. Additional housing opportunities to include higher density housing, single-level twin homes and additional senior options.

5. Expanding our business park to create great paying jobs and continuing to expand our tax base.

I have more to share on each of these topics, so feel free to check out my website at www.myronbaileyformayor.com.

Thank you for the trust you have put into me to lead our great city.