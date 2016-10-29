Having served the good people of this area at the Capitol for a number of years, I have seen many public servants from across Minnesota. The best public officials are good listeners, have a strong moral compass and are willing to compromise.

Jen Peterson and Dan Schoen are my choices for state representative and state Senate. Both Peterson and Schoen have proven track records of compromise and are good listeners. Each is shaped by years of public service and commitment to our communities, and they will be strong voices for us in St. Paul.

Please join me in voting for Peterson for state House and Dan Schoen for state Senate.

Katie Sieben is not seeking re-election to the Minnesota Senate in District 54.