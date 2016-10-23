Letter to the editor: Schoen gets work done, gets results

I want to talk about ideological warfare because of the upcoming Senate District 54 race. Ideological warfare is when ideals are pitted against each other. The problem is elected officials who wage ideological warfare cause shutdowns and gridlock by pushing their ideals and refusing to work with people who do not share their ideals.

Republican Senate candidate Leilani Holmstadt has been known to wage ideological warfare. She was part of a lawsuit to overturn the result of a passed school referendum (which had bipartisan support) that would have cost the South Washington County Schools millions to defend.

In addition, Holmstadt supports anti-union charter schools, was against the unionization of child care centers, and has supported the American Heritage Girls (which was started by conservative Christians as an alternative to the Girl Scouts), and supports the right-wing think tank known as the Center of the American Experiment.

For current state Rep. Dan Schoen, his results speak for himself. Ten bills passed in his first term. Fourteen bills co-authored by Republicans despite being in the minority caucus in his second term. He received public praise for working in a bipartisan manner. He is supported by elected officials in all cities he represents, including officials who are supporting Republicans in other races. He got massive praise for getting guns out of the hands of domestic abusers. And finally, he authored a plethora of bills dealing with local issues and public safety.

So, you can vote for someone who wants to make political statements and wage ideological warfare on the taxpayer’s dime, or someone who actually does get work done like Schoen. And hopefully, you think like me and will vote for Schoen.

Editor's note: Labovitch is outreach director for Senate District 54 DFL