Letter to the editor: Lewis not part of establishment

America is a country defined with a promise — that whoever you are, you have the same chance as anyone else to rise given enough hard work and talent. But is this still true? According to Pew’s Economic Mobility Project, Britain and America are now economically immobile in that those at the top stay at the top and those at the bottom stay at the bottom. For the first time, Americans don’t believe that their children will be as well off as they have been.

This is why voters across the spectrum are demanding change from establishment Republicans and Democrats. People want to see the economy truly get better, not hear about what boils down to a statistical shell game.

Jason Lewis is not part of the establishment and is concerned for the plight of ordinary Americans. He knows what it will take to return economic growth to our country. Lewis knows we need an economy that will benefit all of our families rather than line the pockets of government. On Nov. 8, vote for Lewis for U.S. Congress in the 2nd District. He’ll do what’s right for Minnesota.