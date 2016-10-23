Letter to the editor: Vote on the future of Newport

The Washington County Community Development Agency is pushing a subsidized development adjacent the Newport Transit Station including 500 to 650 residential units. The subsidy is to come from 26 years of tax increment financing. This means Newport will receive no additional taxes to support the new development for a period of 26 years.

At a minimum, 500 new residential units will include 1,000 new residents. As Newport spends $900 to $1,000 per resident annually to provide city services, this will leave us with an annual budget shortfall of at least $900,000.

Our only mechanisms to cover the shortfall would be cuts to city services, cuts to needed infrastructure and tax increases on current residents and business owners. With the 2016 Newport tax levy set at $1,926,194, an additional $900,000 represents a 46 percent increase to the levy. Clearly, the proposal is unworkable.

Facts were in short supply before the City Council voted 3-2 in support of the proposal at our Oct. 6 meeting. We were told that bringing in 1,000-plus new residents would not cost Newport anything. While the absurdity of that statement is obvious, it is notable that Woodbury spends about $200 more per resident annually than Newport does to provide city services, representing that size does not always equate to efficiency.

We were also told that the project would create $26 million in tax increment, a huge amount, but likely a gross underestimate by my calculations. We have also been told that odors in the area are not an issue (they are), and that living in the shadow of the interstate is not a health risk (it is).

The main benefit of the proposal is that packing 1,000-plus new residents into the area around the transit station is a boon to ridership projections for the Red Rock Corridor transitway — a very important factor as that project competes for state and federal funding. It should not be so important as to run over Newport in the process.

As the ramifications have become more apparent since our vote on Oct. 6, I expect the council will reconsider its support for the Washington County Community Development Agency’s plan at our Oct. 20 meeting. I encourage Newport voters to weigh in by attending and/or by contacting their council members before the vote.

Editor's note: Dan Lund is a Newport City Council member and candidate for mayor