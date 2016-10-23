Letter to the editor: Franke is perfect choice for 54A

This is a letter of recommendation for Keith Franke for Minnesota House District 54A. As mayor of St. Paul Park, I have found Franke to be an outstanding and professional public official as well as a superb small business owner. He always represents our community well and is a true next generation leader. He thrives on complexity and is truly dedicated to serving our community and its citizens.

As a member of the Red Rock Commission, Franke has been a voice of reason in finding solutions for the transportation needs for our community. Oftentimes these sessions had little regard for the cost of proposed ideas. He was at his best in those meetings where there was more heat than light; his calm demeanor and reasoned responses often identified the logical solution to the problem.

Franke is a true team player and knows our community. He fits extremely well in groups that have a number of high-octane members, and he will always find a way to have his voice heard and his position known. He is always grounded in his role on the team and finds a way to get things done.

In summary, Franke has been perhaps the most effective person I have known. Unlike his opponent, he has not accepted any special interest money and is not beholden to any outside groups. He always produces results and finds a way to make things work. He will make any organization better and more efficient by his presence.

Franke is the perfect choice to be our next state representative.