I am writing in support of Dan Lund for Newport mayor and Bill Sumner for Newport City Council. The interesting bios in last week’s Bulletin show most everyone wants new business, lower taxes and to save money. One exception I’ve found is Kevin ChapdeLaine. In my opinion, he is a one-issue candidate: no public access fishing pier next to his house. You remember him. In the 2008 election he was overwhelmingly rejected by the voters, mostly in my opinion because of his high tax policy and association with Pauline Schottmuller and their $150,000 payoff to former City Administrator Larry Bodahl.

ChapdeLaine’s kind of thinking is definitely not in Newport’s best interest.

When it comes to the police department, however, most of the candidates are sitting on the fence. The $160,000 we now save will be swallowed up in the close to $1 million that will be needed to start up a new police department, according to Lund, and not to mention the cost of a chief and sergeant. Show me where we will be saving anything. Taxes will go up; count on it.

The only two candidates in favor of keeping the Washington County sheriff in Newport are Lund and Sumner. However, that is just two votes and by now we know it takes three votes. I am proposing an 11th hour write-in campaign to elect Tim Geraghty to the council, not as mayor. We will have Lund. No one in Newport is more familiar than Geraghty with Newport’s issues, including the police issue. He will bring balance to the council and 33 years of experience. To me it’s a win-win for Newport.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Join me in voting Lund for mayor, re-elect Sumner to council and write-in Geraghty for council.

Spread the word and tell all your friends. We can’t do this without you. Help.