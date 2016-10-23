It is my honor and pleasure to support and endorse Keith Franke for the open seat in Minnesota House District 54A. Franke has contributed countless volunteer hours to support various local initiatives and has gained crucial experience in community service from his role as the mayor of St. Paul Park. I have had the good fortune to have worked with Franke in both of these arenas, and I can attest to his competencies and preparedness as an elected official.

I believe that the greatest qualities that he brings include passion, empathy and energy — traits that are extremely useful during our city council deliberations. His passion lies within his desire to serve his community and has been evident to me the numerous times I have watched him tackle an issue that may be at hand or relating an issue that requires our attention. I observe and appreciate Franke’s ability to understand and put himself into the mindset of those who would be affected by his decisions. His emphatic based reasoning skills assure that competing lines of thought are taken into consideration before he will make a final determination. Finally, I have witnessed firsthand the endless energy Franke brings. He’s a self-made businessman who has earned his own way with hard work and is accustomed to going nonstop to achieve those results.

With the hard and soft skills that Franke possesses, I believe that he is well-prepared to be and will excel as our state representative. His leadership and thoughtfulness will be evident in working with legislators and in applying decision-making for our state.

Thank you for your consideration of Franke for District 54A.