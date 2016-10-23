The character assassination of Dan Lund is uncalled for and out of context. Lund did what was best for our city and pocketbooks. He will continue to do his best when he becomes mayor. There will always be a select few unhappy soothsayers who didn’t get their way. Some just can’t let go of the Bugtussle attitude and mindset.

The mention of present and former mayors — 34 years of public service from Tim Geraghty speaks loudly. The other guy had problems with the First Amendment, budgets, problems with a city department and keeping Newport in the shadows of the big city. Folks, hasn’t Newport had enough negative publicity? Let’s call a truce and try to be civil.

My strong opinion for the leadership of Newport is Lund for mayor and Bill Sumner for city council. Sumner’s resume and knowledge is a blessing for City Hall.

Sumner and Lund will do what’s best for our pocketbooks and the growth of Newport while improving our tax base, in turn holding future property taxes to a minimum.

There is a faction running for office who are not cognizant of spending judiciously. Be careful: tax-increment financing (TIF) is not appropriate for the park-and-ride area. It will not benefit our bottom line.

For our best interest, vote Sumner and Lund.