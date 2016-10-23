Letter to the editor: Peterson ready, willing and able

I’d like to take a moment to endorse a wonderful candidate running for Minnesota House District: Jen Peterson. I’ve known Peterson for several years and have had the honor and privilege of serving beside her in several different capacities.

First, Peterson and I have served as elected officials of neighboring city councils. Peterson mentored me in those early years and I was able to count on her to help me navigate through some of the more challenging local issues. I trust her judgment and her common-sense approach to problem-solving and am confident she will bring those same qualities to her role as state representative.

For the past several years, Peterson and I have also served on the board of a local nonprofit together and I have seen firsthand her drive and dedication to those less fortunate. The hours she has spent both as a chairperson and community volunteer are unparalleled. We have two excellent candidates to choose from in this election cycle — two candidates who I have worked closely with, who I respect and who work hard to get the job done. I choose Peterson. Her family values, her dedication to worthy causes and our community, her ability to multitask and her experience serving the citizens of Cottage Grove prove to me she’s ready, willing and able to take on this next chapter. I can’t think of anyone I’d rather see serve our district.