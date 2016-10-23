Letter to the editor: Peterson works tirelessly for area

My husband and I wish to ask for your support for our friend Jen Peterson. She is running to succeed Dan Schoen as our state representative in House District 54A. She has worked tirelessly to serve area residents in so many ways, we could write a book. She worked and volunteered in over 25 groups, committees, boards and community groups. These groups addressed homelessness, hunger, child welfare and protection, equality, justice, battered women, community development and housing planning, to name a few.

Peterson has not forgotten what it’s like to be a single parent living on a tight budget. She started and led for many years a Minnesota chapter of Association for Children for Enforcement of Support, Inc. She worked on equality and justice for women and girls; she was appointed to Cottage Grove’s Human Services and Human Rights Commission in 2006; she serves on the Cottage Grove City Council and previously on the city’s comprehensive planning committee; she served on Washington County citizens advisory committees of the Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Program, and Community Development Block Grant Committee until the end of 2015. She helped create the Washington County Heading Home Plan to work toward ending homelessness. She served on the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless, and Simpson Housing Services. She coordinated the Fare For All food program, serves on the local Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network of Cottage Grove and started Cottage Grove’s annual Memorial Day ceremony. She serves on the Stone Soup Thrift Shop board of directors, and she set up volunteers (and volunteered herself) for pick-up and delivery of donated food from Panera and Hy-Vee foods for families served by Stone Soup. She volunteers to sort Stone Soup’s donated goods to give to families in need, helping them stretch their budgets. Peterson is literally everywhere as she represents her constituent’s needs. The fact is you simply won’t meet a more passionate, intelligent, dedicated public servant than Peterson, which is why we know she will be a tremendous asset to all Minnesotans, and District 54A, as our next state representative.

Please go to her website JenPeterson.org to learn more about Peterson.