Integrity. Experience. Knowledge. These are the traits that we seek in our elected officials. In the case of House District 54A we have Jen Peterson, a proven leader with a proven record as a problem-solver, dedicated to serve the community with compassion and dedication.

Peterson has demonstrated a willingess to listen, to consider different opinions, to reach out across political lines and entrenched positions in order to achieve the best solutions for our community.

Her work as a city council member has demonstrated how investing in our community has made the city of Cottage Grove more attractive to businesses and developers, helping fuel the unprecedented economic growth that we have experienced in recent years.

We need to have deliberate, thoughtful representatives in St. Paul. This Nov. 8, the best choice for south Washington County’s voice in St. Paul is Peterson.