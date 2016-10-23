It will be your opportunity to vote for people who will have your desires for your citizens’ and city’s future in mind. I remind you of the many, many citizens who took the time to express their concerns about dismantling your police department and it went unheard.

This was probably the most important change a sitting council would ever vote on — eliminating a city department and outsourcing it. You showed up in big numbers to ask why this issue was even on the table. All of the reasons were explained and dispelled by the citizens, that they were not enough to change the way the city is protected. Of all the people who attended that meeting to express their concern there was not even a small handful who wanted the change.

Mayor Tim Geraghty and council members Dan Lund (now running for mayor) and Bill Sumner voted in favor of dismantling your police department. Ask yourself why.