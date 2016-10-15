Letter to the editor: Jurgens promises to work for us

Please cast your ballot for Tony Jurgens for state representative.

Jurgens has been a very active volunteer in both Cottage Grove and Hastings. He is a leader on several boards and commissions including the Washington County Library Board and the Hastings Knights of Columbus. He was chosen Cottage Grove Volunteer of the Year 2016. Now he would like to be our state representative.

Jurgens promises to work for us and our best interests. He is interested in working for schools of excellence and affordable health care. He'll support veterans and a prosperous small business climate to make more jobs available.

I first met Jurgens when he and my late husband, Roger, served together on the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Finance Council. I know Jurgens is someone we can trust to work hard for all of us.

Please join me in voting for Jurgens for state representative.