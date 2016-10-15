Letter to the editor: Lund: I stand by comments at forum

A former Newport council member submitted a letter (“Lund lacks the character to be mayor,” Oct. 5) calling me a liar for statements I made during the League of Woman Voters candidate forum on Sept. 27. With flashes of the presidential debates in my head, I would like to set the record straight.

As I stated at the candidate forum, Newport did in fact have six office staff in 2008, when Kevin Chapdelaine was mayor. These staff were Brenda Beissel, Larry Bodahl, Bart Fischer, Rachel Piehl, Wanda Swarthout and Chris Weirens. I have provided a copy of Newport Resolution No. 2007-28 to the Bulletin, which shows the six staff positions and their salaries, and will provide a copy of the same document to anyone who requests it.

As I also stated at the candidate forum, in their very last meeting after then-Mayor Chapdelaine and the two council members up for reelection each lost in the 2008 election, the outgoing mayor and city council members approved a $150,000 severance package for City Administrator Larry Bodahl. This severance package exceeded the severance required in Bodahl’s contract by $90,000. I have provided documents detailing the severance package and corresponding city council votes from the Dec. 18, 2008, meeting to the Bulletin, and will provide copies of the same documents to anyone who requests them.

I stand by the comments I made at the League of Woman Voters candidate forum. An informed electorate is the foundation of a functional democracy. The spending by the Newport City Council in 2008 is relevant to the election today, and voters deserve to know the truth. Newport has plenty to work on, but making sure our residents get the best deal possible for their tax dollars and water bills is at the top of the list.