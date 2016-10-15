I’m writing to express my support for Cottage Grove City Council member Jen Peterson to succeed Dan Schoen as our next state representative in Minnesota House District 54A. Having worked with Peterson on the council for the last eight years, I can say unequivocally that she is the hardest working, most dedicated public servant I have ever met, bar none.

Peterson’s passion for service shows in everything she does. From her volunteer work as a Cub Scout den leader, Cottage Grove Athletic Association soccer coach, Cottage Grove Lions Club member, Stone Soup Thrift Shop board member, Fare For All food distribution coordinator, or Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless Advocate — Peterson doesn't just talk about making positive change happen in our communities. She actually rolls up her sleeves and does the work.

Peterson is also a founding member of the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network of Cottage Grove and coordinator of the annual Memorial Day event in our city. With a son in the Army and parents who were both Marines, supporting military families is of critical importance to her. Again, she doesn’t just talk about what needs to be done to improve people’s lives. She actually gets involved at the grassroots level and makes a difference by inspiring others through her own example and sweat equity.

Peterson is a family focused mother of five, grandmother of five, OPEIU Labor Union member in her professional position as an elementary school health assistant in South St. Paul, and active member of Crossroads Church. Family and faith are the foundations of all she does, which provide the fuel for her servant’s heart.

As my council colleague, Peterson has been a tremendous partner in moving our community forward by consistently championing smart, responsible investments in public safety, economic development, parks and trails, and modernized infrastructure. She’s an intelligent, purpose-driven person who cares about what's important, with the courage to make hard decisions and the work ethic to get the job done properly. That's why I'm asking everyone to join me in voting Peterson for District 54A state representative on Nov. 8.