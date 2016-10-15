Letter to the editor: Jurgens would be excellent leader

I have worked with Tony Jurgens for over eight years on the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Finance Council and recently on Hastings Knights of Columbus leadership. During this time I observed that Jurgens understands the issues being dealt with, provides leadership suggestions and puts in much effort to make good things happen.

I have not been involved in politics before, but when Jurgens asked me to be involved in his campaign, I accepted as I would very much like to see him represent this district in the Minnesota House of Representatives. I believe he would make an excellent leader and representative.