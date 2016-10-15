Letter to the editor: Peterson a consensus builder

I am writing in support of House District 54A state representative candidate Jen Peterson. Peterson understands the needs of our district and will work hard to find common sense solutions to address the major issues facing our state. She has a long history of working for the greater good and leadership experience in policymaking and governing as a two-term member of the Cottage Grove City Council.

Peterson is passionate about securing equitable funding for education, long-term transportation/infrastructure improvements, protecting our environment, ensuring a living wage for working families and more. Peterson is a consensus builder who will work with colleagues from both sides of the aisle to gain bipartisan support to benefit all Minnesotans.

I urge you to vote for Peterson for District 54A state representative this November.