Lund lacks the character to be mayor

The League of Women Voters' forum for Newport candidates brought into sharp focus the top issue facing Newport. It's not the police issue or property taxes or economic development. It's character.

Dan Lund, who ran in 2014 on the promise of supporting our local police and then broke that promise, launched a jarring attack against Kevin Chapdelaine, our former mayor, during the forum. The attack recycled Tim Geraghty's self-serving fiction about Larry Bodahl's severance package. It was a clear violation of the League's rules of conduct. His assertion that Chapdelaine had twice the number of office staff is an outright lie. We had four then (the fifth staff member was paid for with state money) and four now (including a planner paid with city money). Lund ended by proposing a fishing pier for economic development.

Think of all that is wrong with politics lately: stalemate, failure to compromise, failure to reach across aisles. The presidential election is fraught with questions about the nominees' honesty and integrity.

Locally, city hall is dysfunctional. We have had turnover in city staff including the departure of three administrators. Residents decline to get involved at city hall and current volunteers are leaving. Our hollowed-out police endured an 18-month witch hunt for what should have been a quick, closed-door HR affair. It culminated with the largest public protest in Newport's history. Lund rudely dismissed hundreds of residents as "just the loudest."

A repeated plea at the forum was for a council "who will listen." That's code for officials who play well with others, are honest, inclusive and transparent. Anyone can say the magic words like "reduce taxes" and "attract businesses.” But only the person who recognizes that others have good ideas and valid concerns, seeks consensus and keeps promises deserves of our vote.

I was on the council for 12 years with a mayor who listened and one who doesn't. I'm telling you sincerely, Lund doesn't have the character to be Newport's mayor.