Holmstadt will fight for us

What happened to the Minnesota we once knew where jobs were plentiful? We have a strong work ethic and are some of the best-educated people in the country and yet we rank 30th in job creation and 32nd in income growth. High taxes, high cost of health care and high food prices are consuming more and more of my budget. Meanwhile, the wheeling and dealing of the political class continues at the state Capitol on some new government program that really won’t help anyone at all but government employees. I guess if you don’t have a lobbyist, you really aren’t heard at all.

Immediate tax relief will help businesses to thrive, improve the job market and improve the quality of life for our families. A good start would be to repeal the estate and gift tax. This tax creates fewer investments, reduces economic growth and leads to fewer jobs.

Minnesota is one of the few states that taxes Social Security and military retirement benefits. Do the people at the Capitol understand that we have bills to pay and that retirees are on a fixed income? It’s time for the family budget to come first.

I would encourage everyone to vote for Leilani Holmstadt for Minnesota Senate. She really understands how hard it is for us to stretch every dollar from paycheck to paycheck and will fight for us at the Capitol.