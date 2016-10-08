Franke will be strong voice for district

As the former mayor of Cottage Grove and a retired District 833 teacher, I know how important it is that our east metro district has a strong voice in the Minnesota Legislature. Keith Franke will be that voice. He will speak up and fight hard for his constituents, including children and senior citizens. He says what he means and he means what he says. In his current job as mayor of St. Paul Park, he represents his city very well, and I’m confident he will do the same for all of us.

Just as important, Franke is a successful businessman who understands the value of a dollar. Rather than concentrating on how to spend money, he will concentrate on how to save it. A lifelong resident of Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park, Franke has been generous with his time and financial support for many groups, including youth athletic teams and Stone Soup Thrift Shop.

For the last four years, I’ve worked with him on the Holiday Train Committee on behalf of the Friends in Need Food Shelf. No one works harder than Franke. No one will do a better job as District 54A state representative.