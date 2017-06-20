Singer Desiree Robles, 16, took second with her performance of "I Found a Boy" by Adele.

Miracle Etuakwu, also 16, won third for her cover of "Burn" from the hip hop musical "Hamilton."

They performed for an audience of about 100, who sat in lawn chairs or parked themselves on the blacktop, sheltering from the sun in the shadow of the main stage on opening night of the 2017 Strawberry Fest.

The competition featured interpretations of the blues, Broadway ballads and the Beatles. But it was strictly ballroom for Lucy Oberdorfer, 7 and Vincent Wahl, 8, who danced the cha-cha. The two have been partners since February.

Contestant Olivia Platsch may well be the youngest blues guitarist in Minnesota. Warming up backstage, Plasch, 8, sat hunched over a pink electric guitar that was almost as big as she is. She practiced some blues runs up and down the fretboard, using a silver slide bar that she wore on one finger.

"My grandfather is a guitarist," she said. "He plays in the Nick Dinius Blues Band."

Plasch, of Cottage Grove, takes lessons from Cottage Grove blues guitarist Joe Filipovich.

Sam Chapman, 22, delivered an energetic reading of "Thumbs" by Sabrina Carpenter.

"I'm always nervous, but I lose the nervousness 30 seconds after going on," she said backstage. "Everyone's nervous. They're all getting judged."

Lauren Edlund, 11, played "Let it Be" by the Beatles on her electric guitar. The show also featured performances by Madelyn Elzen and Becca Jorgensen.